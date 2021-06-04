Anzeige
Kurz vor dem "Rallyeturbo"? Die letzte Gelegenheit vor der sehr großen Meldung?
PR Newswire
04.06.2021 | 14:10
China makes great efforts to contain COVID-19, saves more lives: SCO Secretary-General

WUHAN, China, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China has made great efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and saved more lives, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Vladimir Norov told Global Times Online on the sidelines of the SCO non-governmental friendship forum held in Wuhan, central China'sHubei province on June 2.

Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Vladimir Norov

The Secretary General also praised China's efficient control of the epidemic and paid respect to the people of Wuhan for their dedication during the outbreak, saying that the whole world knows Wuhan and its brave, selfless, and heroic people.

Under the strong leadership of the Chinese government, over 40,000 medical workers across the country had been mobilized by various departments to aid Hubei, while a makeshift hospital was built in 10 days, he said. That's why the people of Wuhan were able to control the epidemic quickly, he added.

"We could see that the Chinese leaders highlighted the need to put people's lives and health first from the very beginning. The people of Wuhan and all the people who have put up a fight against the virus deserve our respect," Norov noted.

Norov said SCO countries have demonstrated their solidarity, as other member states had provided all-round assistance for China while China is now giving back by supporting and assisting them.

It's of great significance to hold the forum in Wuhan because the city has amazed the world with its control of the epidemic and speedy economic recovery, setting an example for the world, he noted, attributing the city's success mainly to the Chinese government's leadership and the courage and resilience of the Chinese people, as well as international support.

The Secretary General said China's gradual economic recovery also reflected the country's achievements in the resumption of work and production, adding that he was deeply impressed by the 10-percent growth in the first quarter.

Norov emphasized again that the brave and selfless Wuhan citizens set an example for the people across the world.

The SCO non-governmental friendship forum was co-held by the SCO Committee on Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, and Hubei Provincial People's Government in Wuhan from June 2 to 3.

The forum invited about 500 guests, including leaders of SCO member states, observer states and dialogue partners, diplomatic envoys to China, as well as representatives from non-governmental friendship organizations, related enterprises, think tanks, academic research institutes and the media from home and abroad.

Sub-forums themed on think tanks, sister cities, health, rural development and poverty alleviation and high-quality connectivity were also held.

The Wuhan Initiative was also launched at the forum to promote pragmatic cooperation in economic development, poverty reduction, health, education, integrated media and big data with SCO member states.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1526206/Secretary_General_Shanghai_Cooperation_Organization__SCO__Vladimir_Norov.jpg


© 2021 PR Newswire
