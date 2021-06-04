The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 03 June 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Premier Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 03 June 2021 119.24p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 117.22p per ordinary share







04 June 2021



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45