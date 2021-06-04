Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 271/21: Listing of Cline Scientific AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (278/21)

Correction refers to Short name, marked in bold below. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Cline Scientific AB, company registration number 556867-8238, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Cline Scientific AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be June 14, 2021. Shares Short name: CLINE B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 14,730,404 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006758231 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 226724 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556867-8238 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 766 771 784.