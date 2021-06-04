Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI Russian Media Studies Project (RMSP) Celebrates UN Russian Language Day, Offers Free Subscription To Translated Reports, Analyses, And Videos

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / June 6 is UN Russian Language Day. The MEMRI Russian Media Studies Project offers a free subscription to translations and analyses of statements and trends in Russian politics, diplomacy, think tanks, military, and media.

For years, MEMRI has published analysis and translations from Arabic, Farsi, Turkish, Urdu and Pashto into English and other languages, to inform media, academia, legislatures and governments. In January 2016, MEMRI expanded its coverage to Russia with the launch of its Russian Media Studies Project (RMSP).

Over the last five years, MEMRI has monitored, 24/7, topics including Russia's foreign and domestic policy: Russia-U.S. relations, anti-U.S. indoctrination, cyber war, the rising U.S.-Russia military tensions, Russia-China relations, Russia-Turkey relations, Russia-Iran relations, Russia-NATO relations, the Russia-U.S.-NATO clash over Ukraine, Russia's intervention in Syria, Russia's geopolitical interests and areas of penetration, Russia's influence in Europe and its potential allies, Russia's return to the developing world including Latin America, Russia's vision of the post-coronavirus world, Russia's rivalry with the U.S. in the former Soviet republics and in the Arctic, and energy and arms shipments as force multipliers of Russian diplomacy.

On the domestic front, MEMRI has reported regularly on the Russian regime's perception of itself and on how its domestic critics perceive it; on the state of the Russian economy, and on the nature of the opposition and the regime's efforts to throttle it.

Recent Reports From Russian Media Studies Project

Russian Officialdom Hails Bashar Al-Assad's Reelection, Russian Media More Skeptical

Russia Wary Of Polish Overtures To Turkey, But Expects Erdogan To Prioritize Turkish Interests

Senior Russian Journalist Kamakin: When Putin Referred To Those Coveting Russian Territory, He Probably Meant China

Russian Youth: Hopes Flying Too High (By Dr. Vladislav L. Inozemtsev)

Russia Vs. U.S.: Enemy And Admirer (By Dr. Vladislav L. Inozemtsev)

Russia: An Incidental Federation (By Dr. Vladislav L. Inozemtsev)

Russia Reacts Coolly To Erdogan's Proposal To Establish Joint Middle East Peacekeeping Force

Russian Military Expert Felgengauer: 'The Decision In Principle To Occupy South Ukraine In Its Entirety Has Already Been Made'

Senior Russian Columnist Bovt: Europe's Racist Prejudices Against Russia Are Immutable, If Russians Were Black It Might Be Easier

Russian Media Outlet Vz.ru: 'For The First Time, Russia Has Surpassed The U.S. As A Supplier Of Liquefied Natural Gas To Europe'

Prominent Russian Academic Karaganov: The 'Protection Of Nature' Could Be A Means Of 'Advancing' Russia's 'International Position'

Subscribe to receive free updates from the Russian Media Studies Project here.

HELP SUPPORT THE RUSSIAN MEDIA STUDIES PROJECT

Please consider making a tax-deductible donation today to the MEMRI Russian Media Studies Project, so that we can continue this vital work.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

MEMRI - Middle East Media Research Institute: www.memri.org

MEMRI TV - www.memri.org/tv

Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) - www.memri.org/jttm

Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) - www.memri.org/cjlab

MEMRI In the Media - www.memriinthemedia.org

Contact Information:

MEMRI

media@memri.org

202-955-9070

www.memri.org

SOURCE: Middle East Media Research Institute

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/650442/MEMRI-Russian-Media-Studies-Project-RMSP-Celebrates-UN-Russian-Language-Day-Offers-Free-Subscription-To-Translated-Reports-Analyses-And-Videos