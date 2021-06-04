Anzeige
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Strongbridge Biopharma plc

DJ Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Strongbridge Biopharma plc 

The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( IRSH) 
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Strongbridge Biopharma plc 
04-Jun-2021 / 14:42 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ap19 
 
FORM 8.3 
 
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 
 
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH IN INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 
 
1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)                         The Vanguard Group, Inc. 
Company dealt in                                 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) USD0.01 Ordinary Shares 
Date of dealing                                 02 June 2021

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 

Long      Short 
                       Numbers  (%)  Numbers (%) 
(1) Relevant securities           2,316,029 3.42% 
(2) Derivatives (other than options) 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell 
Total                    2,316,029 3.42%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 

Class of relevant security:         Long    Short 
                       Numbers (%) Numbers (%) 
(1) Relevant securities 
(2) Derivatives (other than options) 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell 
Total

Ap20

1. Dealings (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales 

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) 
Sale     35               2.64 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 

Product name, Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per unit 
e.g. CFD    (Note 6)       (Note 7)           (Note 5) 
Not Applicable

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 

Product name, Writing, selling,  Number of securities to        Type, e.g.        Option money paid/ 
       purchasing, varying which the option relates   Exercise American,     Expiry received per unit 
e.g. call   etc.         (Note 7)           price  European etc.   date  (Note 5) 
option 
Not 
Applicable

(ii) Exercising 

Product name,             Exercise price per unit (Note 5) 
         Number of securities 
e.g. call option 
Not Applicable

(e) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) 

Nature of transaction     Price per unit 
           Details 
(Note 8)           (if applicable) (Note 5) 
Not Applicable

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating 
to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting 
rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is 
referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO 

Date of disclosure                        04 June 2021 
Contact name                           Shawn Acker 
Telephone number                         001-610-669-8989 
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected 
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Category Code: RET - Strongbridge Biopharma plc 
TIDM:     IRSH 
LEI Code:   5493002789CX3L0CJP65 
Sequence No.: 109470 
EQS News ID:  1204585 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204585&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2021 09:43 ET (13:43 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
