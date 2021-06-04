Northern Irish golfer and global brand ambassador for Immedis Stephanie Meadow will wear the First Tee logo in place of Immedis for the 2021 U.S. Women's Open.

Immedis, the leader in consolidated global payroll solutions and part of Clune Technology Group, today announced that Brand Ambassador Stephanie Meadow will wear the First Tee logo, in place of the Immedis logo, while playing in this weekend's U.S. Women's Open. First Tee is an international youth development organization that teaches life skills and helps kids and teens build their strength of character through golf.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's tournament, Stephanie Meadow said; "I have been playing golf since I was seven years old. The sport has given me so much confidence, resilience, self-esteem. It has helped shape me as a person and I would not be who I am without it. I believe all boys and girls can learn a lot from golf, if given the opportunity to play. That's why I am so delighted to sport the First Tee logo this weekend."

CEO of Immedis, Ruairi Kelleher, said; "All of us at Immedis are enormously proud to be able to raise awareness for First Tee and their fantastic, game-changing work, which reaches 3.4 million kids each year. Immedis and First Tee are united in the belief that golf is more than a game and we applaud their efforts to empower young people through golf."

Since turning professional in 2014, Stephanie Meadow has established herself as one of Ireland's top golfers. Currently ranked 113th in the Women's World Golf Rankings, she recently secured her best finish on the LPGA Tour when she finished 3rd at the Pelican Women's Championship. Stephanie is currently on course to represent Ireland at this year's Tokyo Olympics, having previously competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Immedis announced Stephanie Meadow as a Global Brand Ambassador in 2020. Since 2017, Shane Lowry, 2019 British Open winner and Champion Golfer of the Year, has also served as a Global Brand Ambassador. Just as Stephanie and Shane are committed to their sport, Immedis is committed to supporting them every step of the way. This collaboration with First Tee, an organization dedicated to empowering kids through golf, is an extension of that support.

Later this month, fellow Global Brand Ambassador Shane Lowry will also participate in the logo swap initiative and wear the First Tee logo at the U.S. Open.

