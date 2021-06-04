DJ AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD (PR1P.DE) AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jun-2021 / 16:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD DEALING DATE: 03/06/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.1007 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6426444 CODE: PR1P.DE =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LLU2037749152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1P.DE Sequence No.: 109492 EQS News ID: 1204614 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204614&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2021 10:15 ET (14:15 GMT)