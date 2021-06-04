SHOWROOMPRIVE: Combined shareholders' meeting on june 28, 2021 availability of shareholders' meeting documents

PRESS RELEASE

June 4, 2021

https://zoom.us/j/93810777660.

Les actionnaires peuvent également se connecter par téléphone en utilisant les numéros disponibles au lien suivant https://zoom.us/u/adH1wKGmF8 et le code de connexion 938 1077 7660.

Shareholders may also connect to the General Meeting by phone, using the phone numbers available at the following links https://zoom.us/u/adH1wKGmF8 and the following connection code 938 1077 7660.

A recording of the Combined General Meeting will also be available on the Company's website (www.showroomprivegroup.com).

The corresponding notice of meeting (avis de réunion), containing the agenda and the text of the proposed resolutions to be submitted to the approval of the General Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) dated May 19, 2021 (n°60) and can be consulted online on the Company's website at www.showroomprivegroup.com (under section "Investors" - subsection "Shareholders' Meeting").

The corresponding convening notice (avis de convocation) will be published on June 9, 2021 in the BALO n°69 and in "La LOI". This convening notice can be consulted online on the Company's website at www.showroomprivegroup.com (under section "Investors" - subsection "Shareholders' Meeting").

Shareholders are invited to vote by correspondence or to give their proxy to the Chairman of the General Meeting, in accordance with the methods specified in the notice of meeting, and to privilege, where possible, electronic means of telecommunication.

Every registered shareholder will automatically receive the proxy or distance voting forms, attached to the convening notice. Holders of bearer shares must ask their financial intermediaries for proxy or distance voting forms.

The documents relating to this General Meeting referred to in article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code are available, as of today, on the Company's website at www.showroomprivegroup.com (under section "Investors" - subsection "Shareholders' Meeting").

The preparatory documents for the General Meeting referred to in article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are made available to shareholders at 4, rue de la Croix Faron 93210 La Plaine Saint-Denis, France, according to legal and regulatory requirements. Please note that the press release dated May 19, 2021 and the notice of meeting had an error regarding the address where the documents would be available.

Each registered shareholder may obtain these documents by mail if requested to the Company until June 22, 2021. For holders of bearer shares, such right is subject to the delivery of a registration certificate for the bearer share accounts held by their financial intermediary.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the dedicated page on the Company's website www.showroomprivegroup.com (under section "Investors" - subsection "Shareholders' Meeting"), which will be updated whenever necessary.

ABOUT showroomprive.com

Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 3,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has undergone quick growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross internet business volume with all taxes included of more than 962 million euros in 2020, and net revenue of 698 million euros. The Group employs more than 950 people.

For more information: https://www.showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

Showroomprivé ACTUS finance & communication Sylvie Chan Diaz, Investor relations Grégoire Saint-Marc, Investor relations investor.relations@showroomprive.net showroomprive@actus.fr +33 1 53 67 36 94 Priscilla Le Minter, Communication Manon Clairet, Press Relations priscilla.leminter@showroomprive.net mclairet@actus.fr +33 1 76 21 50 16

+33 1 53 67 36 73

