Bucked Up Dominates the Best Pre Workout Top 20 for Best Performance Nutrition Products as Ranked by SPINS/SATORI

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Bucked Up, a pre-workout supplements brand launched by DAS LABS, has received further recognition for the quality of its products and its impressive growth rate, securing the top spot in the latest industry rankings compiled by SATORI, the business intelligence platform of leading retail insights provider SPINS. Aside from being named the number one brand in performance nutrition, Bucked Up has emerged as the dominant force in the pre-workout supplements category, with its products snatching 10 of the spots on the Top 20 list.

Not only do Bucked Up products account for half of the best-sellers in the SPINS/SATORI ranking, but the brand has also staked its claim on the top three positions. Bucked Up Woke AF Merica Rocket Pop 12.67 oz has become the chart leader, achieving 94.4% growth in sales year-on-year. It is followed by two more products from the Woke AF line, Blood Raz 12.43 oz and Grape Gainz 12.72 oz, which have recorded an even more impressive increase in sales - 109.6% and 150.9%, respectively. Other top selling pre-workout flavors from the brand's catalog include Killa OJ and Blue Raz.

The Bucked Up line of pre-workout supplements has been an exceptionally successful venture for the company, offering users a flagship formula designed to enhance energy, endurance, and focus. Available in 18 flavors, it is GMP-certified, Keto/Paleo-friendly, and free of sugar and creatine. The brand recently released a limited edition of both Bucked Up Pre Workout and Woke AF Pre Workout, the latter being part of the high stimulant series.

The incredible performance of Bucked Up in the SPINS/SATORI ranking is evidence of an effective business strategy that combines a relentless focus on quality and a deep understanding of the varied needs of people who use the products. The brand caters not only to serious athletes and bodybuilders but also to everyone looking to improve their physical condition and mental focus. Being recognized by SPINS/SATORI in such a categorical way will raise the profile of Bucked Up even higher as the retail consumer insights and market analytics provider has long been a trusted source of information as well as a passionate advocate of brands committed to promoting healthy living.

Co-founded in 2013 by twin brothers Ryan and Jeff Gardner, Bucked Up has grown from a local outfit into the bestselling pre-workout supplement brand, with products available in over 10,000 stores worldwide. Operating under the highest standards of quality, integrity, and transparency, Bucked Up offers a non-proprietary blend that combines the right ingredients and a wide range of flavors to create a game-changing formula in the pre-workout supplement category. Capitalizing on the internet marketing experience of its founders, the brand quickly became a social media sensation, with a team of dedicated ambassadors spreading the word online and taking the name viral. The success of the company and the quality of its products have been recognized by leading retail consumer insights provider SPINS, which has ranked Bucked Up as the top performance nutrition brand in its latest industry report.

