Roadman Investments Corp.: Alberta Securities Commission Dismisses Allegations

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 04, 2021 / Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV:LITT)(FWB:1QD)(OTC PINK:RMANF) ("Roadman Investments' or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on May 26, 2021 the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC") panel held that ASC Staff did not prove any of the allegations in the Notice of Hearing, dated August 17, 2020 and/or the Amended Notice of Hearing, dated March 12, 2021. Accordingly, all allegations against Roadman Investments and Luke Montaine are dismissed.

The Company will provide a further update once the ASC has issued its written decision.

About Roadman Investments

Roadman Investments Corp. ("Roadman") is a Canadian Venture Capital, Investment and Advisory Firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth for its shareholders. Roadman invests capital into private and public companies that offer excellent growth opportunities.

