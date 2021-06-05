Sepacar.com: Payment Solution for the Purchase of Used Vehicles

TOULOUSE, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Sepacar is entering the brand new secure payment solution market. The transaction of used cars between individuals is now easier and more secure.

The sale of used vehicles between individuals is a market which is the target of various scams. To minimize the risk of scams, new services are offered on the internet to secure the stages of your transaction. Whether you are a buyer or a seller, Sepacar, a partner of Société Général, offers you a secure solution.

Why Sepacar?

The creation of Sepacar starts from a simple observation, according to Sylvain Guyot, co-founder of Sepacar.com: "Having had to sell and buy used cars in the past, the payment process has always seemed insecure to me. and complicated. We decided to launch a solution that would meet this need. With Sepacar, the seller is sure to have his money at the same time the buyer receives the keys to the vehicle and the information relating to both parties is thoroughly verified."

The scams that you may face when buying or selling a used car are numerous: Payment scams, scams directly related to the characteristics of the car, scams concerning the administrative procedures of the sale.

Sepacar offers a secure solution to avoid these mishaps by intervening on each of the sensitive points constituting a sale.

What are the advantages ?

SECURITY & TRANSPARENCY: The identity of all users is verified by Sepacar. You can check that the potential buyer or seller has the verified Sepacar user status. You cannot transact with a user who is not verified.

THE GUARANTEE TO BE PAID: The buyer pays the funds in a few clicks and the seller can instantly verify that the amount of the transaction is credited to his Sepacar account.

SECURE FUNDS: Funds paid into a Sepacar account are placed in an escrow account until the sale is complete, and can only be released with the buyer's sole agreement.

SIMPLIFIED ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES: No need to go to the bank to make a request or deposit a cashier's check. The service removes the risk of using a forged cashier's check.

MANAGE THE PURCHASE OF YOUR VEHICLE INSTANTLY: The buyer retains control over his money until the sale is concluded and over the amount he will ultimately pay to the seller, following an agreement on the amount of the transaction .

How it works ?

1. Seller and buyer each register on Sepacar.com

To authenticate, you must provide a copy of your identity document and the documents relating to the vehicle for the seller. As the validation of the accounts generally takes a few hours, the time for Sepacar to verify the veracity of the documents and information.

2. The buyer transfers his funds to the Sepacar escrow account 48 hours before the day of the sale. Once the transfer has been validated, the seller can then check that his buyer's Sepacar account is indeed credited with the agreed amount.

3. On D-day, the buyer gives his OK to the transfer of funds via his smartphone, the transaction being validated by an SMS code exchanged between the two devices. The seller's Sepacar account is then credited within one minute. Packed, it's weighed!

But what if, for one reason or another, the deal doesn't go through? The money is returned to the buyer and both parties (buyer and seller) are free.

How much does it cost ?

The Sepacar service is completely free for buyers. On the other hand, for the buyer the price is 29 €. This payment is automatically refunded if the sale is canceled with the buyer.

Conclusion

Sepacar puts an end to this paradox and makes it easy to understand the sale or purchase of a used vehicle. In addition to being quick and easy, the transaction is secure for both buyer and seller.

Launched on March 24, 2017, Sepacar is growing, with more than 3.5 million used cars traded between individuals in 2019, the two managers expect to exceed 1,500 transactions, or even 2 000 per month, over the first half of 2019. According to them, this objective can be achieved thanks to future agreements made with buyer / seller linkage sites and major French financial institutions.

Website: https://www.sepacar.com

Contact: communication@sepacar.com

SOURCE: Sepacar

