King C. Gillette Is Here To Revolutionize The Male Grooming Experience

The world's tallest building featured the regional debut of the first and only beard care brand that brings a wide range of tailor-made products to suit every facial hair style

DUBAI, UAE, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- King C. Gillette, the new and only beard care brand that offers a complete range of tools dedicated to enhancing every man's at-home grooming regimen, announced its official launch in the GCC region recently through a broadcast on the world's tallest building, Dubai's Burj Khalifa. King C. Gillette brings a new range - categorised into shave, trim and care - that enables men to own their beards and master their facial hair care regimen, no matter what their facial hair style.

Tarek Abdelaziz, Senior Director and Commercial Leader Middle East and Africa for Male Grooming at Procter and Gamble said: "We are thrilled to finally launch this long-awaited beard care brand across this region. Men don't look the same as 10 years ago, facial hair styles are evolving trends and we are seeing growth in the beard grooming sector. In fact, our market research revealed that in the UAE for instance, facial hair has moved beyond niche to a mainstream aspiration of masculinity with 66 percent of Arabic men and 55 percent of Asian men growing and grooming their facial hair. As pioneers in this industry we are proud to introduce the first and only brand in the world that offers a one-stop-shop solution for all beard care related products to the GCC region."

Inspired by over 115 years of innovation and grooming experience and bearing the name of the founder of fine grooming, King Camp Gillette, the brand brings a century's worth of expertise to life, with a complete collection of tools and facial hair care products that include beard oil, soft beard balm, beard and face wash, transparent shave gel, neck razor, double edge safety razor, shave and edging razor and a beard trimmer.

The beard and skin care products are created with natural ingredients such as avocado and argan oil, cocoa butter and white tea extract and more. The products also feature the King C. Gillette signature scent that has been developed by in-house perfume specialists in close collaboration with an international fragrance house and trend experts. The signature scent was designed to evoke the brand's narrative of history and heritage combined with modern masculinity, with top notes of cardamom and ginger, heart notes of lavender and bourbon oil, and base notes including patchouli and sandalwood.

King C. Gillette is now available at leading supermarkets and ecommerce platforms in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and UAE at affordable prices, and will be widely available in other markets across the Middle East region soon.

For further information on the full range of King C. Gillette products, please visit https://www.gillettearabia.com/en

https://www.instagram.com/kingcgillette_arabia/

