DJ Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJP LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jun-2021 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1831.6445 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 101254590 CODE: LCJP LN ISIN: LU1781541252 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJP LN Sequence No.: 109605 EQS News ID: 1204814 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204814&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2021 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)