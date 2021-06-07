DJ Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILI LN) Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jun-2021 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 207.9803 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 386332 CODE: GILI LN ISIN: LU1407893301 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407893301 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILI LN Sequence No.: 109572 EQS News ID: 1204781 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204781&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2021 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)