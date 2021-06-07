DJ Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jun-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 341.5296 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2055818 CODE: USAU LN ISIN: FR0010296061 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAU LN Sequence No.: 109516 EQS News ID: 1204725 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204725&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2021 03:24 ET (07:24 GMT)