DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MEUU LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jun-2021 / 09:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 148.957 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7401584 CODE: MEUU LN ISIN: FR0010261198 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUU LN Sequence No.: 109514 EQS News ID: 1204723 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204723&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2021 03:24 ET (07:24 GMT)