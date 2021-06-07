

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's jobless rate decreased in May, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed on Monday.



The jobless rate fell a seasonally to 3.0 percent in May from 3.2 percent in April.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate fell to 3.1 percent in May from 3.3 percent in the previous month.



The number of registered unemployed declined to 142,966 in May from 151,279 in the preceding month.



The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, decreased to 2.4 percent in May from 2.7 percent in the prior month.



