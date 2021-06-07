Anzeige
Montag, 07.06.2021
Relay Medical: Auf der Titelseite der größten Zeitung Kanadas! – Kaufrausch!
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
07-Jun-2021 / 09:40 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist 
DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2021 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 148.9397 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1668508 
CODE: SP5G LN 
ISIN: LU1950341179 
ISIN:      LU1950341179 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      SP5G LN 
Sequence No.:  109686 
EQS News ID:  1204900 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2021 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
