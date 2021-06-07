The country installed 35 MW more solar in the first three months of the year than it did in the same period a year earlier. Its cumulative capacity surpassed 22.1 GW by the end of March.Italy installed around 152 MW of solar power in the first three months of 2021, according to provisional numbers released by the Italian renewable energy association, ANIE Rinnovabili, and data provided by grid operator Terna. The performance is up from 115 MW in the same period last year, and 105 MW in the first quarter of 2018. March was the month with the highest growth this year, at 55.3 MW, followed by February ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...