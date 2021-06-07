ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Notice of Results

Ashtead Group plc

7thJune 2021

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Announcement of Q4 Results

Ashtead Group plc announces that its fourth quarter results for the period ended 30thApril 2021 will be announced on 15thJune 2021.

A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 10.00am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700

Maitland

James McFarlane - 0207 379 5151