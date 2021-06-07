

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade balance swung to deficit in April, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Monday.



The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 265 million in April versus a surplus of EUR 185 million in the same month last year. In March, the trade deficit was EUR 290 million.



Exports rose 18.3 percent year-on-year in April and imports grew 27.9 percent.



Shipments to the EU countries grew 21.9 percent in April and imports from those countries rose 33.1 percent. Exports to countries outside the EU increased 14.3 percent and imports from those countries rose 24.6 percent.



