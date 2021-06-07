DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR (ICEU2) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jun-2021 / 11:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 04/06/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 74.3573 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10913471 CODE: ICEU2 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437015735 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ICEU2 Sequence No.: 109695 EQS News ID: 1204960 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204960&application_name=news

