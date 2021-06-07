Nepal's Alternative Energy Promotion Centre (AEPC) is seeking proposals for renewable energy projects not exceeding 1 MW in size.Nepal's Alternative Energy Promotion Centre (AEPC), controlled by the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, is planning to support PV and renewable energy projects not exceeding 1 MW in size through viability gap funding (VGF) - a scheme that has often been used in the Indian solar market. The VGF scheme is usually utilized through public-private partnerships to support large infrastructure projects by providing a capital grant at a certain stage of project ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...