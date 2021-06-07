Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Date Number of shares Number of theoretical

voting rights Number of actual

voting rights

(exercisable at General

Meetings) 31 May 2021 9,893,463 14,869,526 14,775,200

(*) The share capital of the Company is divided into 9,891,447 common shares, 1,349 Class B preference shares and 667 Class C preference shares. Class B and Class C preference shares do not carry any voting rights.

(**) Without treasury shares which do not carry any voting rights.

PIERRE ET VACANCES

Société anonyme au capital de 98 934 630

Siège social: L'Artois 11 rue de Cambrai 75947 Paris Cedex 19

316 580 869 R.C.S. Paris

