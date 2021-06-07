Anzeige
WKN: A2P1L4 ISIN: CA59134F1018 Ticker-Symbol: C4A1 
Berlin
07.06.21
17:59 Uhr
3,224 Euro
+0,429
+15,33 %
Metamaterial Inc.: Metamaterial to Present at LD Micro Invitational XI

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Metamaterial Inc. (the "Company" or "META") (CSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that it will be presenting virtually at the LD Micro Invitational XI event on Tuesday, June 8th at 2:00 pm EDT.

Event: LD Micro Invitational XI
Date: Tuesday, June 8th, 2021
Time: 2:00 - 2:25 pm EDT in Track 3

Register to watch the presentation here.

The LD Micro Invitational XI will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform, Tuesday through Thursday, June 8-10, 2021, with 200 companies expected to participate. Presentations begin at 10AM EDT, followed by a keynote speaker at the conclusion of each day.

About Metamaterial Inc.

META delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Global Cleantech 100 company. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Media inquiries:

media@metamaterial.com

Investor inquiries:

Mark Komonoski
Investor Relations
phone: 1-877-255-8483
mark@metamaterial.com

SOURCE: Metamaterial Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650647/Metamaterial-to-Present-at-LD-Micro-Invitational-XI

