Tempus Resources Ltd: Drilling Starts at Elizabeth Project in British Columbia

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or "the Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce that drilling has recommenced at the Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern BC, Canada.

President & CEO, Jason Bahnsen commented, "The SW Vein will continue to be the focus of the drilling at Elizabeth in 2021. The SW Vein remains considerably under explored at depth and along strike and we are very excited to start seeing more high-grade core from this drilling campaign".

The 2021 Exploration Program has officially kicked off at the Elizabeth Gold Project as of June 5th with the start of diamond drill hole EZ-21-01. The 2021 Exploration Program at Elizabeth will continue and extend the exploration drilling that began in November 2020 (total 2,006 metres over 11 holes already completed) that intercepted several high-grade zones with assays of up to 186 grams per tonne gold (see announcement "Tempus Resources - Announces High-Grade Assay Results at Elizabeth Project, 8 Feb 2021" for details).

Highlights from 2020 drilling;

EZ-20-06: 5.0m at 61.3g/t gold from 116.5m, including 1.5m at 186.0g/t gold from 118.0m

and

EZ-20-10: 3.2m at 28.1g/t gold from 184.0m, including 0.5m at 178.0g/t gold from 184.5m

The high-grade quartz veins encountered in the 2020 drilling at Elizabeth show close geological similarities to the Bralorne mesothermal vein system which has been mined to a depth of approximately 2,000 metres from surface and suggests there is strong potential to extend the mineralisation down plunge from the current deepest intersections that are approximately 200 metres below surface. Furthermore, based on historic prospect drilling from 2005 the SW Vein can be inferred to extend an additional 400m along strike to the northeast than is shown in Figure 3.

Figure 1 - Rig positioned on Drill Hole EZ 21-01 Figure 2 - Elizabeth Plan View Showing 2020 and Planned 2021 Drill Locations Figure 3 - Elizabeth SW Vein Long Section (looking Northwest) This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Limited. Competent Persons Statement Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Kevin Piepgrass, who is a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the province of BC (APEGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Piepgrass has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Piepgrass consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears. For further information: TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD Melanie Ross - Director/Company Secretary Phone: +61 8 6188 8181 About Tempus Resources Ltd Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTCQB ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, a high grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Blackdome-Elizabeth that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in south east Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project is currently subject to a sampling program to develop anomalies identified through geophysical work. Forward-Looking Information and Statements This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable ‎Canadian securities ‎legislation. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

