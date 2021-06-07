

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer prices rose for the second month in a row in May, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The consumer price index grew 0.6 percent year-on-year in May, after a 0.3 percent rise in April. This was in line with economists' expectation.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in May, after a 0.2 percent increase in the previous month. This was in line with economists' expectation.



Prices for international package holidays and root vegetables increased in May, while prices for fruiting vegetables and medicines declined.



The core CPI rose 0.2 percent yearly in May and rose 0.2 percent from the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index for consumer prices, or HICP rose 0.2 percent monthly in May and increased 0.3 percent from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de