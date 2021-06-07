Anzeige
Relay Medical: Auf der Titelseite der größten Zeitung Kanadas! – Kaufrausch!
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Dealing

Director/PDMR Dealing - Further information

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific" or the "Company") (LSE:APF, TSX:APY)

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

NameGraeme Dacomb

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/statusNon-Executive Director

b.

Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

NameAnglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEIn/a

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares between nominee accounts with no change in beneficial interest.

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/A

39,063

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

N/A - single transaction

N/A - single transaction

e.

Date of the transaction

2 June 2021

f.

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650651/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Dealing

