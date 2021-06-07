The Strategic Alliance with Super SOCO and FELO Technology Breaks New Grounds for Ionex Open Energy Platform

BEIJING, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Beijing International Motorcycle Exhibition 2021, KYMCO announces Ionex EV League strategic alliance with Super SOCO and FELO Technology.

Right before the start of the exhibition, KYMCO signed Strategic Collaboration Agreements with Super SOCO and FELO Technology to jointly create new models based on Ionex open energy platform, to co-develop smart connected technologies for electric vehicle riders, and to share resources in promoting electric motorcycles and scooters in the global market. The spirit of Ionex EV League is to enable all members to pull their strengths and advantages together to work towards the acceleration of the global electric transition.

"I am excited to announce the launch of Ionex EV League today," said Allen Ko, Chairman of KYMCO, "With founding members Super SOCO and FELO Technology joining KYMCO's electric strategic alliance, we have more diverse talent and expertise to work on the innovations of new products, technologies and services that will ultimately bring tremendous values to not only each individual member brand but also consumers all over the world. This is a strategic alliance with a meaningful purpose."

"KYMCO Ionex has always been at the heart of our EV line-up development. The two new models we announced today are powered by Ionex", said Zhang Jingyi, CEO of Felo Technology. "We believe Ionex is an open energy platform that can be everywhere, not just in personal transportation, but also in all aspects of daily life. We already have plans to expand the applications of Ionex open energy platform to sports and entertainments, mobile energy, and engineering tools."

"KYMCO, as an internationally renowned global brand, is the pioneer of two-wheeler electric transformation." said Sherman Xie, CEO of Super SOCO, "We are delighted to be a member of the alliance to contribute our knowledge and expertise in designs and creativities while at the same time making use of the advanced technologies embedded in the Ionex open energy platform to create the leisure and classic models that fit our "Cool and Fun" brand spirit".

About KYMCO

KYMCO is one of the global leading powersports brands. KYMCO's mission is to create personal vehicles that win the hearts of consumers all over the world. KYMCO always go above and beyond to bring to customers the most thoughtful riding experience for everyday life. KYMCO's current product range includes scooters, motorcycles, mobility scooters, ATVs and utility vehicles. You can learn more about KYMCO at www.kymco.com

