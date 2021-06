Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2021) - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the "Company" or "Wondr Gaming") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of May 25, 2021, it has completed the previously announced acquisition (the "Transaction") of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Hot Dot Media Inc. ("HDM"). As consideration for the Transaction, the Company issued an aggregate of 8,000,000 common shares of the Company (each a "Common Share") at a deemed price of $0.25 per Common Share, to the shareholders of HDM on a pro rata basis.

All Common Shares issued in connection with the acquisition of HDM are subject to a four-month and one day resale restriction and an 18-month voluntary escrow agreement between the selling shareholders of HDM and the Company.

"The acquisition of Hot Dot Media is a pivotal move for Wondr to establish our media division. The addition of Adam and his team provides our organization with some of the brightest minds in the industry, and will bolster our ability to drive traffic to our NFT platform, MemeStation.com, and our soon-to-launch esports loyalty & rewards platform, GamingRewards.com", commented Jon Dwyer - Chairman and CEO of Wondr Gaming.

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded company on the Canadian Securities Exchange that builds partnerships and fosters community within the gaming and esports industries by creating and acquiring new assets. Its business model unites brands and the global gaming community through loyalty & rewards, augmented reality, influencer advocacy, and tournament platform silos.

About Hot Dot Media Inc.

HDM offers an end-to-end solution for influencer marketing by sourcing talent, handling logistics, and running paid advertisements. HDM has developed a cutting-edge internal process for matching brands with creators. The process has enabled HDM to conduct campaigns for leading firms in apparel, esports, DTC, consumables, oral care, and SaaS.

For further information please contact:

Jon Dwyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,

(416) 627-8868

Email: jon@wondrgaming.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the future business of the Company, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86658