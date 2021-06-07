IM Cannabis Corp.: IM Cannabis Announces Supply Agreement with Canadian LP The Flowr Corporation; Plan to Import Ultra-Premium Products as part of Enhanced Portfolio to Meet Growing Israeli Demand

TORONTO, ON and GLIL YAM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / IM Cannabis Corp. (the "Company" or "IMC") (CSE:IMCC) (NASDAQ:IMCC), a multi-country operator ("MCO") in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector with operations in Israel, Germany and Canada, is pleased to announce that Focus Medical Herbs Ltd. ("Focus Medical") has signed a multi-year supply agreement with The Flowr Corporation ("Flowr") (TSX.V:FLWR, OTC:FLWPF), a Canadian licensed producer of ultra-premium adult-use recreational and medical cannabis products.

Under the terms of the three-year supply agreement (the "Supply Agreement"), and subject to fulfilling applicable regulatory and import requirements, Focus Medical will import Flowr's ultra-premium cannabis strains into Israel. The first shipment is expected to be available in the Israeli market in H2, 2021. Flowr is an established leader in Canada's premium dry flower market. This new partnership with Flowr strengthens and further contributes to IMC's new indoor ultra-premium product category under the IMC brand.

Oren Shuster, Chief Executive Officer of IMC commented, "We have been strategically focused on securing a strong pipeline of premium indoor cannabis from Canada to enhance our IMC-branded portfolio with a new category of high-quality THC products. We are pleased to partner with Flowr, one of Canada's leading cannabis producers, to bring their premium strains to Israeli consumers and expand our medical cannabis offerings to meet the needs of patients. Partnerships and collaborations with premium suppliers, such as Flowr, are foundational to IMC's growth strategy. We will continue to execute on our premium product strategy and grow our global network of strategic partners, keeping the patient at the heart of our work as we forge a new path in the Israeli cannabis market."

About IM Cannabis Corp.

IMC is an MCO in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector, headquartered in Israel and with operations In Israel, Germany and Canada. Over the past decade, the Company believes that the IMC brand has become synonymous with quality and consistency in the Israeli medical cannabis market. The Company has also expanded its business to offer intellectual property-related services to the medical cannabis industry.

In Europe, IMC operates through Adjupharm GmbH ("Adjupharm"), a German-based subsidiary and EU GMP-certified medical cannabis processor and distributor. IMC's European presence is augmented by strategic alliances with various pan-European EU-GMP cultivators and distributors to capitalize on the increased demand for medical cannabis products in Europe and bring the IMC brand and its product portfolio to European patients.

In Canada, IMC operates through Trichome JWC Acquisition Corp. ("JWC"). JWC is a licensed producer located in Kitchener, Ontario, selling cannabis flower, pre-rolls, hash and kief in the Canadian recreational cannabis market under the JWC and Wagners brands. JWC operates with high standards for providing clean, consistent, aeroponically-grown premium cannabis products to medical patients and the adult-use market throughout Canada and the world. On March 31, 2021, IMC entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. ("MYM") and its licensed producer subsidiary, Highland Grow Inc. This transaction, if completed, will reinforce IMC's goal of being a leading global premium cannabis producer and purveyor.

About Focus Medical Herbs Ltd.

Focus Medical is one of eight original licensed producers of medical cannabis in Israel and has over 10 years of experience growing high quality medical cannabis in the Israeli market. Focus Medical is an "investee" of the Company under IFRS due to the Company's "de facto control" over Focus Medical despite not having any direct or indirect ownership of it. Focus Medical has an exclusive commercial agreement with IMC to distribute its production under the IMC brand. In addition to its own capacity, Focus Medical has signed supply agreements with other cultivators for additional supply using its proprietary genetics and for sale under the IMC brand.

About The Flowr Corporation

The Flowr Corporation is a Toronto-headquartered cannabis company with operations in Canada and Europe. Its Canadian operating campus, located in Kelowna, BC, includes a purpose-built, GMP-designed indoor cultivation facility; an outdoor and greenhouse cultivation site; and a state-of-the-art R&D facility. From this campus, Flowr produces recreational and medicinal products. Internationally, Flowr intends to service the global medical cannabis market through its subsidiary Holigen Holdings Limited, which has a license for cannabis cultivation in Portugal and operates a GMP licensed facility in Portugal. In 2020, Flowr's BC Pink Kush was recognized as the top indica strain in Canada by KIND magazine.

Flowr aims to support improving outcomes through responsible cannabis use and, as an established expert in cannabis cultivation, strives to be the brand of choice for consumers and patients seeking the highest-quality craftsmanship and product consistency across a portfolio of differentiated cannabis products.

For more information, please visit flowrcorp.com or follow Flowr on Twitter: @FlowrCanada and LinkedIn: The Flowr Corporation.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limitation, statements relating to the Supply Agreement, the Company's product portfolio, including a new line of high-quality THC products, the ability of the Company to continue to execute on its premium product strategy and growing its global network of strategic partners, the completion of the acquisition of MYM and the Company's business and strategic plans.

