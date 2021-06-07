Sunworks, Inc.: Sunworks and Solcius Provide Update on Integration

Discloses Results of Combined Companies; Expects 15%-Plus Residential Revenue Growth

ROSEVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today announced that the company has filed a Form 8-K/A with the Securities and Exchange Commission, disclosing pro forma results for Sunworks and Solcius, as if they had been combined January 1, 2020. The disclosure therefore provides combined financial results for the two companies for the 2020 fiscal year and the first quarter of 2021.

On April 8, 2021, Sunworks acquired Solcius, LLC ("Solcius"), a privately held, rapidly growing residential solar company for $51.8 million in an all-cash transaction, creating a national solar power provider with a presence in 12 states. The financial results for the second quarter will include the operating results of Solcius from April 8 through June 30, 2021.

On a pro-forma basis, assuming the two companies had merged on January 1, 2020, the combined company would have generated revenue of approximately $30.8 million, an operating loss of approximately $4.2 million and a net loss of approximately $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 (the period ended March 31, 2021).

Management Commentary:

"Since closing the acquisition, we have consolidated the Sunworks residential team into Solcius, embracing their systems and practices," commented Gaylon Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Sunworks. "By the end of Q3, we expect to have completed all legacy Sunworks residential projects and all future business will benefit from the expertise and systems designed and proven by Solcius. Our team projects at least 15% growth in residential revenue for 2021, when compared to the same annual period in 2020, excluding the contribution of any new partners or the entry into any new geographies."

"Simultaneously, we are actively evaluating additional geographies, and plan to enter new residential markets in 2021," added Mr. Morris. "We have processes in place that enable us to quickly ramp initiatives in new sales territories, which we believe will bolster our growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 and into 2022."

"Additionally, we are on track to combine corporate-wide support services, including accounting, finance, HR, purchasing, IT and marketing, by the end of Q3," added Mr. Morris. "We anticipate this consolidation will drive efficiencies and strengthen our positions, especially within our supply chain."

First Quarter Financial Detail:

Combined cash balance at March 31, 2021 was $32.0 million, reflecting the $51.8 million Sunworks paid to acquire Solcius.

Total backlog of projects as of March 31, 2021 was $70 million.

Combined, pro forma operating loss was $4.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Combined, pro forma net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $4.1 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share.

"The expected acceleration in growth will put us on a path to profitability, and we believe we have the necessary resources to reach profitability without the need for additional equity capital," added Mr. Morris. "As part of the combination with Solcius, we have identified at least $15.6 million in intangible assets that will be written off over the next 10 years, with the majority written off in the first three years. We are expecting a non-cash, non-operational charge of $1.7 million related to this adjustment, and we expect approximately $1.1 million in additional non-cash charges related to stock-based compensation and retention bonus accruals in the second quarter of 2021."

Full-Year Financial Detail:

For the full-year calendar year of 2020, on a pro-forma basis, assuming the two companies had merged on January 1, 2020, the combined company would have generated:

Revenue of approximately $131.4 million

Operating loss of approximately $22.9 million

A net loss of approximately $20.3 million.

