Avinger, Inc.: Avinger Announces Presentations by Key Opinion Leaders at New Cardiovascular Horizons Annual Conference

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced two podium presentations featuring the company's Lumivascular technology at the New Cardiovascular Horizons (NCVH) annual conference, which took place June 1 through June 4 in New Orleans.

Key opinion leaders in the fields of interventional cardiology and endovascular interventions highlighted Avinger's Lumivascular technology in the following sessions:

Dr. Jon George, an interventional cardiologist and endovascular medicine specialist at Pennsylvania Hospital, University of Pennsylvania Health System in Philadelphia, included Avinger's proprietary OCT-guided platform in his session, "Are Intravascular Ultrasound and OCT Being Utilized Enough in Peripheral Interventions?"

Dr. Tom Davis (on behalf of Dr. Ian Cawich), an interventional cardiologist practicing at Eastlake Cardiovascular, P.C., highlighted the features and benefits of Avinger's Pantheris atherectomy catheters in his session, "Pantheris OCT-Guided Atherectomy."

Dr. George commented, "Given the advantages offered by intravascular imaging modalities such as OCT and IVUS, interventionalists should continue to increasingly adopt these technologies into their treatment algorithm. Both OCT and IVUS can provide additional or more accurate information on accurate vessel sizing and lesion length, amount of stenosis, plaque morphology, and the extent of dissection during an intervention. In addition to these benefits, OCT offers higher resolution and better visualization of some vessel and plaque characteristics, and the ability to improve treatment algorithms through onboard image-guidance as with Avinger's family of OCT-guided atherectomy and CTO-crossing products."

Dr. Davis noted, "NCVH provides an excellent opportunity to reinforce best practices, share new techniques and technologies, and share important data with the interventional community. Pantheris represents an important part of my practice for the treatment of peripheral artery disease. Avinger continues to gather strong data to support the safety and efficacy of Pantheris both above and below the knee and for additional indications such as in-stent restenosis. The next set of important data will come from IMAGE-BTK, a post-market study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Pantheris SV in treating below-the-knee lesions, an area of clinical need not sufficiently addressed with many competing technologies."

The NCVH Conference, founded in 1999, provides education in all fields relating to peripheral vascular interventions, with a specific focus on critical limb ischemia and amputation prevention. The conference hosts 1,500+ attendees every year, and includes 24+ live case transmissions, 300+ scientific lectures, and 175+ faculty.

Avinger's proprietary Lumivascular technology allows physicians, for the first time ever, to see from inside the artery during an atherectomy or CTO crossing procedure by using an imaging modality called optical coherence tomography, or OCT, that is displayed on Avinger's Lightbox console. Physicians performing atherectomy or crossing CTOs with other devices must rely solely on X-ray and tactile feedback to guide their interventions while treating complicated arterial disease. With the Lumivascular approach, physicians can more accurately navigate their devices and treat PAD lesions, due to real-time OCT images generated from inside the artery, without exposing healthcare workers and patients to the negative effects of ionizing radiation.

About Avinger, Inc.

Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first and only image-guided, catheter-based system for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). PAD is estimated to affect over 12 million people in the U.S. and over 200 million worldwide. Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox imaging console, the Ocelot and Tigereye family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris® family of atherectomy devices. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.avinger.com.

