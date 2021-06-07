

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biopharmaceutical company AbbVie (ABBV) said Monday that Canadian regulator Health Canada has approved RINVOQ for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis or PsA.



RINVOQ (upadacitinib, 15 mg), an oral, once-daily selective and reversible JAK inhibitor was administered to adults with active PsA who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to methotrexate or other Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs or DMARDs.



The company said the approval is backed by efficacy and safety data of two pivotal Phase 3 studies and that the safety profile of RINVOQ in psoriatic arthritis was consistent with previously reported results across the Phase 3 rheumatoid arthritis clinical trial program, with no new significant safety risks detected.



