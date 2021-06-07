Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Auf der Titelseite der größten Zeitung Kanadas! – Kaufrausch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PXCR ISIN: US14316J1088 Ticker-Symbol: 3VU 
Tradegate
07.06.21
13:01 Uhr
36,000 Euro
+0,400
+1,12 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARLYLE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARLYLE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,80036,20019:14
36,00036,20019:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARLYLE GROUP
CARLYLE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARLYLE GROUP INC36,000+1,12 %
CENTR BRANDS CORP1,050-0,94 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.