BlackRock Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
London, June 7
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 4 June 2021 were:
179.84c Capital only USD (cents)
126.89p Capital only Sterling (pence)
183.72c Including current year income USD (cents)
129.63p Including current year income Sterling (pence)
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the buyback of 51,884,770 treasury shares on 31st March 2021, the Company has 241,822,801 ordinary shares in issue, including 52,497,053 which are held in treasury