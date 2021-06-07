NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 4 June 2021 were:

179.84c Capital only USD (cents)

126.89p Capital only Sterling (pence)

183.72c Including current year income USD (cents)

129.63p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 51,884,770 treasury shares on 31st March 2021, the Company has 241,822,801 ordinary shares in issue, including 52,497,053 which are held in treasury