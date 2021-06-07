

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - The French Competition Authority said that it has fined Google 220 million euros for abusing its dominant position in the advertising server market for website and mobile applications publishers.



The authority Autorité de la noted that Google wished to benefit from the settlement procedure and granted the company's request. Google proposed commitments to improve the interoperability of Google Ad Manager services with third-party ad server and advertising space sales platform solutions and end provisions that favour Google. The authority accepted those commitments and makes them binding in its decision.



Meanwhile, Google confirmed that it has agreed on a set of commitments to make it easier for publishers to make use of data and use its tools with other ad technologies, as part of an overall resolution with the French Competition Authority's investigation.



Google noted that it will be testing and developing the changes over the coming months before rolling them out more broadly, including some globally.



As part of its commitments, Google is reaffirming its promise not to use data from other SSPs to optimize bids in its exchange in a way that other SSPs can't reproduce.



Google is also reaffirming its promise not to share any bid from any Ad Manager auction participants with any other auction participant prior to completion of the auction.



Additionally, Google will give publishers at least three months' notice for major changes requiring significant implementation effort that publishers must adopt, unless those are related to security or privacy protections, or are required by law.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALPHABET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de