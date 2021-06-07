Gujarat-based solar panel maker Solex Energy will buy the production equipment from China's Jinchen Machinery. The company also has plans for a cell line.From pv magazine India Gujarati company Solex Energy has signed a deal for 1.2 GW of solar module production equipment from China's Jinchen Machinery as it plans to expand output. The 600 MW first phase of the fab will be commissioned by October, according to the manufacturer. A memorandum of understanding signed with Jinchen stipulates the installation of phase two will begin as soon as the initial production capacity goes into operation. ...

