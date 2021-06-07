Limitless Access to Technology, Research Experts and Consumers in a Single Platform

Company is Transforming How Research Is Purchased and Used

Toluna, the leading consumer insights provider and parent company of Harris Interactive and KuRunData today announced the launch of the industry's first and only Enterprise Insights Subscription. Developed in response to client feedback and market demand, brands will now have limitless access to the industry-leading Toluna Start platform, Toluna research experts, and consumer insights powered by the Toluna global panel community. The new offering transforms the way brands purchase and use research.

As the consumer landscape changes at a rapid pace, the value of real-time insights has never been more apparent. Brands need ongoing access to insights to truly understand their customers, inform their business strategy, and evolve their offerings. Toluna meets these demands by delivering 'always on' insights at full global scale as a subscription that couples innovative insights technology with real-time access to both research experts and consumers in a single platform.

"For the past two decades, Toluna has remained squarely at the forefront of research innovation. Our mission has always been to democratize market research, making it available to more users within the enterprise; first, leading the creation of our online panel community, which has become the leading global panel; then, investing ahead of the curve to imbed technology into the research process with the launch of our Toluna Start platform; and now, with a transformational research model to empower brands to keep pace with the evolving consumer landscape," said Frédéric-Charles Petit, founder and chief executive, Toluna.

"Insights are the new currency in today's market, and we understand that when research is conducted project-by-project it often doesn't meet our clients' needs for agility and speed. The future of research must evolve to meet new market demands and enable insights anytime, anywhere. We are thrilled to deliver this first-of-its-kind solution that will help our clients solve contemporary challenges, define their investment strategy, and drive brands into their next stage of evolution."

Toluna's enterprise insights subscription delivers unmatched ROI and bolsters Toluna's commitment to empowering clients with the benefits of automation, scalability, collaboration and quality to drive agility, value and efficiency. This first-of-its-kind solution was designed to help clients solve today's challenges, define their investment strategy and help drive their brands into the future.

This announcement marks the latest in a year of pivotal momentum for Toluna, including record growth and adoption of its proprietary technology stack Toluna Start.

For more information, please visit www.tolunastart.com or join the company's June event Futureproof business with agile insights

About Toluna

Toluna delivers real-time consumer insights at the speed of the on-demand economy. With a commitment to leading by technology innovation, Toluna revolutionizes market research and empowers clients with the agility to instantly conduct quantitative and qualitative research. By combining global scale and local expertise with innovative digital solutions and award-winning research design, Toluna helps clients explore tomorrow, now.

Toluna celebrated it's 20-year anniversary in 2020 and is the parent company of Harris Interactive Europe and KuRunData. Together, we strive to push market research toward a better tomorrow.

