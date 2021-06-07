

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace company Boeing Co. (BA) announced Monday that for the first time in history it has, along with the U.S. Navy, demonstrated air-to-air refueling using an unmanned aircraft, the Boeing-owned MQ-25 T1 test asset, to refuel another aircraft.



During a test flight June 4, MQ-25 T1 successfully extended the hose and drogue from its U.S. Navy-issued aerial refueling store (ARS) and safely transferred jet fuel to a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet, demonstrating the MQ-25 Stingray's ability to carry out its primary aerial refueling mission.



During the initial part of the flight, the F/A-18 test pilot flew in close formation behind MQ-25 to ensure performance and stability prior to refueling - a maneuver that required as little as 20 feet of separation between the MQ-25 T1 air vehicle and the F/A-18 refueling probe.



The Boeing-owned T1 test asset is a predecessor to the seven test aircraft Boeing is manufacturing under a 2018 contract award. The MQ-25 will assume the tanking role currently performed by F/A-18s.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

