Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2021) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR) is preparing for its 2021 exploration program at its 100% owned Gold Drop property. The Gold Drop Property is located 3 kilometers north of Greenwood, in the prolific Greenwood mining camp in southern British Columbia, which has a long history of mining having produced 1.4 million ounces gold, 10 million ounces silver and 0.7 billion pounds copper. The 2021 field season, to consist of diamond drilling, prospecting, and rock sampling, will focus on targets identified at the Rhoderick Dhu area, the Ken vein area, and the C.O.D. vein area which includes the Perky, Lively, and northern extension of the C.O.D. North veins.

The company was very active last year with diamond drilling, trenching, mapping, prospecting and 3D modelling. A total of 3,865 metres of drilling were completed from 37 drill holes targeting the C.O.D vein, Perky vein, and further testing of an airborne geophysical anomaly. The table in the video lists the Perky vein drill intercepts greater than 1.0 gram per tonne gold. Significant results included 235 grams per tonne gold over 0.53 meters and 119.5 grams per tonne gold over 0.45 meters.

Drilling in 2021 will be focused on identifying lateral extension of the Perky vein, which was also trenched over 10.3 metre interval, yielding grades as high as 54 g/t gold, 194 g/t silver, and 134 parts per million tellurium over a 0.70 metre width. Furthermore, drilling will test mineralization at the Lively vein which was successfully trenched at surface in 2020 over a 29.5 metre interval.

Trenching this season will entail several areas including the northern area of the C.O.D vein which was trenched to the south last year, and the Highland Valley vein which was exposed at surface with a grab sample grading 4.76 g/t gold, 22.4 g/t silver, and 12.7 parts per million tellurium. Prospecting and geological mapping will continue in the Rhoderick Dhu and Ken area. As the company's technical staff continue to actively evaluate the field data from last year, new targets and field activities may be planned throughout the field season.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ggxgold.com, contact Barry Brown, CEO, at 604-488-3900 or email office@ggxgold.com. For Investor Relations email at ir@ggxgold.com.

