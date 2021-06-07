Interventional Cardiology Devices Market worth $ 25.61 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 8.50% CAGR: Verified Market Research

- An upswing in the patient count of Diabetes and Coronary Artery Diseases, technological progress in the field of Interventional Cardiology Devices, increasing number of geriatric populations are the factors expected to positively impact the market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Interventional Cardiology Devices Market" By Product(Catheters, Plaque Modification Devices, Structural Heart Devices, Angioplasty Stents, Angioplasty Balloons, Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices and Other Devices), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market was valued at USD 13.39 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 25.61 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.50% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Overview

An important driver for growth of the Global Interventional Cardiology Devices market is the rise in the incidences of Coronary Artery Diseases. Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) is the most prevalent single cause of deaths and loss of Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALYs) around the world. CAD results in nearly 7 million deaths and 129 million DALYs per year. The increasing number of these diseases calls for effective ways for their treatment, which in turn is responsible for the expanding of Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market. Another important growth driver is the rise in geriatric population around the world.

Growing number of people with diabetes is another factor for growth in the market, because diabetes is likely to play a part in the development of coronary heart diseases. According to the International Diabetes Federation, an estimated 463 million adults are living with diabetes in 2019, in comparison to the 425 million people in 2017. According to the United Nations there were 703 million people aged 65 and above worldwide in 2019. Such a high number of geriatric populations gives way for contracting a lot of heart diseases, and diabetes (especially of type 2) diseases which would require to be treated effectively, thus leading to a rise in the Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market.

Key Developments in Interventional Cardiology Devices Market

In February 2021 , iVascular announced the launch of new lengths for the Angiolite drug-eluting stent (DES) for the treatment of long lesions in the coronary arteries. The 44- and 49-mm lengths received the European CE Mark approval for the treatment of diffuse lesions.

, iVascular announced the launch of new lengths for the Angiolite drug-eluting stent (DES) for the treatment of long lesions in the coronary arteries. The 44- and 49-mm lengths received the European CE Mark approval for the treatment of diffuse lesions. In October 2020 , Biosensors International Group Ltd announced European CE Mark approval for the company's new BioFreedom Ultra drug-coated coronary stent system.

The major players in the market are The major players in the market are Terumo Corporation (Japan), Biosensors International Group (Singapore), BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Edward Lifesciences Corporation (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), iVascular (Spain), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany) among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market On the basis of Product and Geography.

Interventional Cardiology Devices Market by Product

Catheters



Plaque Modification Devices



Structural Heart Devices



Angioplasty Stents



Angioplasty Balloons



Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices



Other Devices

Interventional Cardiology Devices Market by Geography

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

