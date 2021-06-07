Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Auf der Titelseite der größten Zeitung Kanadas! – Kaufrausch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Xetra
07.06.21
17:35 Uhr
22,000 Euro
+0,500
+2,33 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,90022,15019:44
22,05022,15019:44
PR Newswire
07.06.2021 | 15:22
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - Carnival Cruise Line Confirms Plans For July Restart

Carnival Cruise Line Confirms Plans For July Restart

MIAMI, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line today confirmed its plans to return to guest operations from Port of Galveston on July 3 with Carnival Vista, followed by the return of operations on Carnival Breeze on July 15.

These cruises are available for guests who have received their final dose of a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination, in accordance with current guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"We appreciate the progress and support for our U.S. restart from the CDC and other key federal agencies; however, the current CDC requirements for cruising with a guest base that is unvaccinated will make it very difficult to deliver the experience our guests expect, especially given the large number of families with younger children who sail with us. As a result, our alternative is to operate our ships from the U.S. during the month of July with vaccinated guests," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

The other ship and port identified for a July restart is Carnival Horizon from PortMiami. Carnival continues to work with both the State of Florida and the CDC for Carnival Horizon sailings and plans to provide an update by Friday concerning protocols specific to these sailings to all booked guests.

Duffy also acknowledged the strong support of both Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, as well as other state officials, in making vaccinations available to cruise line personnel, which has expedited the restart process. She also said the support of local officials, especially Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Galveston Mayor Craig Brown, and PortMiami and Port of Galveston leaders, has been instrumental in the restart efforts.

Carnival also said it will be advising guests and travel advisors about its plans for August sailings over the coming days.

CONTACT: Vance Gulliksen, Media@carnival.com

CARNIVAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.