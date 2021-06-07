London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2021) - Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that it has signed a Binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire a 40% stake in a Hong Kong based Virtual Asset Management company. The company, yet unnamed, is headquartered in Hong Kong and holds a Type 9, asset management license and is regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC"). Under the terms of the LOI, NSAV will become the single largest shareholder of the Asset Management company. NSAV will enhance the Asset Management company, with the intention of it becoming a leader in the blockchain financial arena. The Company's goal is to achieve $2 billion or greater of Virtual Assets Under Management ("AUM") in the next two to three years, as there is an exceedingly urgent market demand for these services.

The management of NSAV believes that given the increased regulation of Virtual Assets, asset management companies will increasingly be called upon to act as custodian of virtual assets, as blockchain technology becomes more and more prevalent in the business world. Virtual Asset clients will soon see the importance of storing their digital assets with regulated entities and licensed institutions for safe keeping. NSAV's cryptocurrency clients would no longer have to worry about losing or forgetting their password, which results in the loss of their entire Bitcoin or other virtual assets. Investors in Bitcoin alone, have lost over $140 billion as a result of lost passwords. The Company believes a "Virtual Asset" Asset Management company will solve this problem.

The second reason the management of NSAV decided to strongly pursue this transaction, is that the Company believes a blockchain enabled Asset Management company can assist in allowing more transparency to the regulators, in order to protect investors against non-regulated activities. NSAV envisions becoming the bridge between the banking world, along with genuine cryptocurrency investors (i.e., introducing proper Crypto ETF products for investors to purchase), so crypto investor's bank accounts will not have to be frozen due to sub-standard crypto investments, which is a common occurrence in the industry at the moment.

Another significant reason that NSAV has chosen Hong Kong for its next major investment, is due to the booming Hong Kong financial market. Market capitalization of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange was $53.4 trillion at the end of April 2021, an increase of 53% from the $35.0 trillion for the same period last year. The average daily turnover in April 2021 was $155.7 billion, an increase of 55% from the $100.5 billion for the same period last year. The numbers speak for themselves.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk will be selecting a licensed, qualified team to operate the Asset Management company by the end of the month. SBC will also be exploring and formulating other dynamic services to be offered by the Asset Management company.

Mr. Desmond Dato' Sri Lim, Senior Vice President of NSAV and a partner at Silverbear Capital stated, "We believe communication between the investors and the regulators are an important aspect going forward within the blockchain industry. Being a regulated Asset Management company is an important step to be successful in this business and I am confident that this will be become the major trend for this industry within the coming months."

Silverbear Capital Inc., a leading global investment banking firm, will be facilitating this equity acquisition opportunity for NSAV.

SBC Financial Group has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice.

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services and information technology.

