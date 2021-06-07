Regulatory News:

SEGRO plc (BOURSE:SGRO)

Appointment of Company Secretary

The Board of SEGRO plc is pleased to announce that Julia Foo has been appointed Company Secretary of SEGRO plc with effect from today's date. Elizabeth Blease has stepped down from the role and will remain at SEGRO plc as General Counsel.

