Saudi Arabia E-Learning Market is expected to reach over USD 1 billion in terms of Revenue by 2025: Ken Research

The content services market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 18.9% and the Technology Services with a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period 2020-2025F.

Saudi Arabia E-Learning Market is anticipated to witness the entry of large number of global content and technology companies in the next few years.

Massive Growth in Population to Drive E-Learning Growth: Saudi Arabia to witness urgent needs for e-learning owing to the massive population growth vis-à-vis the scarcity of teachers in both quantity and quality, including the need to reduce financial burden. Saudi Arabia's population is relatively young thereby increasing the demand for the education market. The lack of higher education facilities in Saudi Arabia is leading to an increased demand for the e-learning services. The country is witnessing an increase in the women learners with family obligations and limitations who wish to avail the e-learning services rather than attend the physical classrooms. To tap this growing need of education the country is witnessing the emergence of both local and global e-learning companies.

Surging Adoption of Technologies to Drive E-Learning Growth: The e-learning market in Saudi Arabia is anticipated to witness an increase in the adoption of technologies to stay up to date the market. The integration of LMS with smart classes across universities and schools in the Kingdom is expected to contribute to the growth of the E-learning market. The implementation of advanced technology services, which can enhance the quality of learning material, is estimated to aid the growth of overall e-learning industry revenues in the future. Integration of processes within the companies and institutions so as to judge the performance of students and employees has become important over the past few years. This is further anticipated to add value to the e-learning technology services industry.

Suring Demand from Corporate Sector: The e-learning market is anticipated to grow in the next few years owing to the rising adoption of e-learning services among the corporate that are more willing to opt for a certification course to develop their skills and knowhow. The e-learning companies have started collaborating with renowned institutions across the world to provide valuable certified courses to their end users. The rising acceptance of e-learning certification courses in the corporate sector in Saudi Arabia is to attracting the individuals to avail such courses from the e-learning companies.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Saudi Arabia E-Learning Market Outlook to 2025: Rising initiatives by the Ministry of Education to Boost the E-Learning Market" believe that the e-learning industry in Saudi Arabia has been growing and is expected that it will expand further owing to the surging internet users, technological advancement in E-learning, increasing Smartphone penetration, Surge in number of distance learning users and various other factors. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 21% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020-2025F.

Key Segments Covered:-

By Content and Technology Services:



Content Services





Technology Services



By End Users:



Higher Education





K-12





Corporate and Government Sector





Individual/Home User Segment





Others (preparation institutes, vocational colleges and technical training centers)

Key Segments Covered of Content Services Market:-

By Product Category:



Multimedia





Open Courseware





Online Test and Assessment



By Type of Content Format:



Video





Audio





Text



By Source:



M-Learning





MOOCs





SPOC





Gamification



E-Books

Key Segments Covered of Technology Services Market

By Product Category:



Learning Management System (LMS)





Smart Classroom





Smart Authoring Tool



By End Users of LMS:



Higher Education





Corporate Sector





K-12





Others (preparation institutes, vocational colleges and technical training centers)



By Webbased and Installed LMS :



Webbased LMS





Installed LMS

Key Target Audience:-

E-Learning companies



Content companies



Technology companies



Education Institutions



Authoring Tool companies



Private Equity and Venture Capitalist



Industry Associations

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

2015-2020P

2020-2025F Companies Covered:-

Content Companies:



New Horizon





K12





Alwasaet





Bakkah





Udacity





Edx





Nafham





Noon





Integrated Solutions for Business (ISB)





Harf Information Technology





Smartway





Edutacs





Dolf Technologies





(BME)



Classera





Edraak





Rawaq.org



Technology Companies:-



Naseej





Innovito





Integrated Solutions for Business (ISB)





Harf Information Technology





Smartway





Edutacs





Dolf Technologies





(BME)



Classera





Edraak





Rawaq.org

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Ecosystem of E-Learning Market in Saudi Arabia



Saudi Arabia E-Learning Market Overview and Genesis



Business Models in Saudi Arabia E-Learning Industry

Saudi Arabia E-Learning Market Size by Revenue, 2015-2020P



Saudi Arabia E-Learning Market Segmentation



Trends and Developments in Saudi Arabia E-Learning Industry

Issues and Challenges in Saudi Arabia E-Learning Market

Decision Making Criteria in Saudi Arabia E-Learning Market

Competitive Landscape of Saudi Arabia E-Learning Industry, 2020



Saudi Arabia E-Learning Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2020-2025



Analyst Recommendations



COVID-19 impact on Saudi Arabia E-Learning



Corporate E-Learning Companies



K-12 E-Learning Companies



Saudi Arabia LMS Market Size



Future of Saudi Arabia E-Learning



Future of Saudi Arabia LMS Market



Saudi Arabia K-12 Schools



Saudi Arabia Home user of E-Learning



Authoring Tool companies in Saudi Arabia



Licensing Model E-Learning Saudi Arabia



Freemium Model E-Learning Saudi Arabia



Customized Outsourcing Model E-Learning Saudi Arabia



Edx E-Learning Market Revenue



Smartway E-Learning Market Revenue



Naseej E-Learning Market Sales



Harf Information Technology E-Learning Market Size



Dolf Technologies E-Learning Market Size



Classera E-Learning Market Revenue



Edutacs E-Learning Market Revenue



Bakkah E-Learning Market Revenue



K12 E-Learning Market Shares

