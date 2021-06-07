MoonPump: PumpLaunch Making IDOs Accessible to Everyone

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Up until now, only the big fish could access IDOs and make a ton of money. Now the new kid on the block, PumpLaunch, swings open the doors to everyone. A new project emerged in May that has already attracted intense attention from the crypto community. Before even going live, MoonPump (PumpLaunch's token) attracted over 30k twitter users and 25k telegram followers, in just a few short days. The evident hype stems from the fact that PumpLaunch lets people participate in Initial DEX Offerings with no barriers and no minimum buy-ins. Everyone now has the unprecedented opportunity to make money from crypto projects during the earliest stages.

In the past few years, decentralized Finance (DeFi) solutions, like PancakeSwap and Uniswap, catapulted the cryptocurrency space to a whole new level, attracting vast amounts of institutional money. An advance for the industry no doubt, but smaller investors are gradually getting squeezed out.

The success of DeFi presents challenges. IDOs present successful fundraising opportunities for new blockchain projects however, smaller investors often lack full access to these decentralized crowdfunding platforms. With the current structure, investors need to own an allocation of tokens to gain early access to launches. While lucrative for some, the average investor cannot afford expensive buy-in requirements and associated trading fees.

This issue is caught the attention of PumpLaunch's visionaries. The team, savvy entrepreneurs with strong financial backgrounds, spent months analyzing the space to identify gaps. Together, the team decided to create a product that is accessible to everyone. Combining their philanthropist approach, expertise, and passion for crypto, they developed PumpLaunch.

"The people want early access to great projects", says Sean, one of the founders."PumpLaunch will provide early access to some of the most incredible Binance Smart Chain and Cardano projects".

MoonPump ($PUMP) is the community-built utility token for the PumpLaunch platform. In addition to IDO accessibility, $PUMP holders receive ecosystem privileges such as first access, voting rights, staking rewards, and an allocation of project tokens.

What's more, to protect investors and start-ups alike, the MoonPump token offers builtin whale-control, a Certik security audit, deflationary tokenomics, and an accessible launchpad.

With PumpLaunch, decentralized projects launch quickly and fairly. Start-ups will receive bespoke services including marketing, token and contract creation, seed rounds and private sales, public launch, liquidity, locking contracts, multi-sender airdrops, and ongoing support.

An all-in-one ecosystem for early investing, PumpLaunch starts onboarding new projects very soon.

