Global, the Media Entertainment group, has today announced the appointment of Les Hollander as CEO, North America, for its market leading digital advertising platform, DAX.

The move promotes Hollander from Chief Growth Officer, bringing DAX divisions in the US and Canada together under his leadership.

Matt Cutair is moving from CEO of DAX US to take up a key advisory position with the company. Cutair has led DAX US since its launch in 2017 following Global's acquisition of AudioHQ where he was co-founder and chief executive.

Hollander was appointed Chief Growth Officer for DAX North America in May 2020. In that time, Hollander re-aligned the US Canada markets for growth and DAX added multiple brand advertisers and publishers including NPR, Wondery and Sounder to its growing roster of digital audio publishers in North America, which includes SoundCloud, TuneIn, AccuRadio, Audiomack and more. In his new role, Hollander continues to report into Guy Jones, Product, Data and Digital Director for DAX based in the UK at Global.

Hollander is a digital audio advertising veteran with over 30 years of expertise. He joined DAX in March 2020 from Spotify, where he was responsible for building the organization's digital audio monetization business through direct, programmatic and automated channels, as Head of Global Audio Monetization. Prior to joining Spotify, Hollander was a VP of Ad Revenue at Pandora and held senior management positions at Gannett, CBS Radio, and Clear Channel Communications. Hollander also co-chaired the United States IAB Audio Committee from 2016-2020 and has sat on several industry boards throughout his career including the Mobile Marketing Association.

Mike Gordon, Chief Commercial Officer at Global, said: "Bringing together our US and Canadian operations together today under Les' leadership is a landmark moment for DAX. Les' experience in digital audio and broadcasting has proved a huge asset to our team since he joined DAX last year. Matt will continue to play a key role in the leadership of our DAX US business, and we look forward to his continued support and expertise."

Les Hollander, newly appointed CEO of DAX North America, said: "I'm incredibly excited to take on this new role and to continue working with our talented team to drive forward the success of DAX in North America. In the past year, despite major disruption to the industry, we have collaborated with our colleagues in the UK to demonstrate innovation in streaming, podcasting and voice activation as well as signing some fantastic new partners. At a time when audio is thriving and we're seeing a huge shift in consumer habits; I'm looking forward to this opportunity and the next stage of DAX's growth."

About Global:

Global is one of the world's leading Media Entertainment groups.

Europe's largest radio company, Global is home to respected, national market leading media brands broadcasting across the UK on DAB FM and around the world on Global Player, including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, LBC, LBC News, Global's Newsroom, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold. Global Player allows listeners to enjoy all of Global's radio brands, award-winning podcasts, and expertly curated playlists, in one place in app, on web and on smart speakers.

Global is also one of the leading Outdoor companies in both the UK Europe, with over 253,000 sites reaching 95% of the UK population. Global's extensive and diverse outdoor portfolio encompasses Transport for London's Underground network, almost all major UK airports including Gatwick, the UK's largest portfolio of roadside posters and premium digital screens in prime locations, as well as the UK's largest network of buses including all major cities.

On-air, on Global Player and with our outdoor platforms combined, Global reaches 51 million individuals across the UK every week, including 25 million on the radio alone.

Global created and operates DAX (Digital Ad Exchange), the market leader in digital audio advertising and a pioneering platform in programmatic outdoor advertising.

The company headquarters is in London's iconic Leicester Square. Ashley Tabor-King OBE is Founder Executive President, Stephen Miron is Group CEO, Lord Allen is Chairman and James Rea is Director of Broadcasting. Ashley Tabor-King created Global in 2007.

