USA Blockchain Enabled Record Issuing Platform Market- Robust innovation in the space of digital records/certificate issuance will provide a unified solution for the disintegrated identification & credential management system: Ken Research

Blockchain aiding in the new Paradigm Shift

Blockchain's influence will affect all aspects of our life in the coming years, including how we work, purchase goods, record data, travel, do business & everything. Simply put, blockchain involves recording information in a way that creates trust in the data recorded at no extra cost. Blockchain is proof that you own something in a immutable digital format, whether it is a Bitcoin or your personal health records or any intellectual or physical property. Blockchain proves you are the owner of whatever digital information you have on the distributed, decentralized public ledger & any malicious attempt to change or temper that information can be stopped or monitored.

Blockchain for Tamperproof & Integrity driven documents

The technology of blockchain helps in embedding authentication into the document itself and using a closed loop tracking system to protect against tampering or modification without the knowledge of the issuing party so that the information can be misused or used for illegal purposes. It adds a layer of code called a block to the process, which is a sequence of unique letters and numbers protected by a highly secure form of encryption called public key. The use of public key encryption is important because it enables the owner of the information to control it without giving up any other information & a decentralized system of record keeping can be enabled.

Movement towards eco friendly & paper less world of records management

Forward-thinking organizations across every industry/sector are looking to use blockchain technology to combat fraud, mitigate risk and relieve administrative burdens associated with exchanging information and content; in addition, it also helps in providing digital prints of records & certificates while reducing redundant costs & a need to issue physical certificates. This furthermore helps in reducing dependence on paper as a primary raw material for issuing records & helps in providing a sustainable source of data management & issuance.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "USA Blockchain Enabled Record Issuing Platform Market" observed that the there is a vast opportunity to disrupt the traditional record Issuing space. The report discuss the creation & feasibility study of a blockchain enabled records/certificate issuing platform which can utilize the immutable nature of the blockchain technology to securely issue records & certificates. The platform could be a real disruptor in the traditional field as it eliminates various costs like printing, admin, logistics & more. The report further discusses use case scenarios in public & private sector, competition analysis of current players in the industry & end user perception via survey analysis.

Key Segments Covered (Use Case Analysis):-

Public Sector



Permits & Licenses





User Identification





Vital Documents





Legal Records



Private Sector



BFSI





Education





Healthcare





Business Services





Manufacturing & Retail





Entertainment & Hospitality





Telecom





Energy

Key Target Audience:-

Hardware Technology Manufacturers



Software Technology Manufacturers



Cloud Storage Providing Enterprises



Public Institutions (Engaged in Issuance of Records)



Online Education Providers (Ed-Tech Companies)



IT Enterprises



BFSI Enterprises



Healthcare Enterprises



Universities & Schools



Hospitality & Entertainment Enterprises



Blockchain Industry Associations



Legal Service Providers



Manufacturing Enterprises



International Retail & maritime Shipment Providers



Blockchain Technology Softwares Providers



Engineering Service Providers

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: FY'2014-FY'2020



Forecast Period: FY'2020-FY'2025

Companies Mentioned:-

Blockchain Enabled Record/Certificates Issuing Companies



Smart Certificate





CloudCerts





Blockeducate





Block.Co





Certy





Certify





Others include Blockcerts, Verisas & more

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Analysis of Enterprise IT Infrastructure in USA



IT Expenditure - Macro Overview





IT Expenditure Breakdown





Major Focus in IT Infrastructure Expenditure





New Technology Trends which are expected to have the Biggest Impact



Blockchain Technology Growth & Current Infrastructure



Lifecycle of Blockchain





Current Adoption of Blockchain Infrastructure





End User Perspective towards Blockchain



End User Analysis of Blockchain Enabled Record Issuing Platform



Public Sector Analysis & Use Cases



Private Sector Analysis & Use Cases



Competition Analysis of Current Blockchain Enabled Record Issuing Platform covering Overview, API Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Platform Analysis



Perception based Survey analysis of USA based Enterprises



Awareness of Blockchain & Security Needs





Security a Priority for Entities Utilizing Digital Solutions





Influencing Factors for Decision Makers





Gap Analysis in Current Secured Digital Solutions





Analysis of Current Digital Platform Usage





Major Benefits Availed from Adoption of Secured Digital Solutions





Analysis of Entities Utilizing Physical & Unsecured Methods





Analysis of Problems associated with Physical & Unsecured Issuance





Adoption of a blockchain enabled record issuing platform





Mass Adoption of Blockchain enabled record issuing platform Dependent on Customized Features





Subscription Model Analysis





Availability of Customized Solutions



Product Strategies & Overview



Feasibility Study of a blockchain enabled record issuing platform





Exhaustive Industry basis Use Case Analysis





Analysis of Product Features & Offerings





Product Promotion & Assessment of Target Audience





Pricing & Subscription Analysis



USA Blockchain Market



For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:-

USA Blockchain Enabled Record Issuing Platform Market

