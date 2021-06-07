Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2021

AB Klaipedos nafta social responsibility report for the year 2020 will be released on 8 June 2021.

AB Klaipedos nafta (further - KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2021 according to the following schedule:



Date Reporting information Within first 5 working days of every month of 2021 KN preliminary revenues for the previous month 29 January 2021 Interim financial information for the year 2020 7 April 2021 Audited financial statements for the year 2020 30 April 2021 Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2021 8 June 2021 Social responsibility report for the year 2020 30 July 2021 Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2021 29 October 2021 Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2021

On 30 April 2021, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.





Indre Kisieliene, Acting Chief Financial Officer, +370 686 16276.



